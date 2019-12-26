|
Robert L. Geesey
York Township - Robert L. Geesey, age 91, of York Township, York, died at 3:22 AM Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Haven at Springwood. He was the husband of the late Vivian (Roberts) Geesey.
Born December 26, 1927 in York, a son of the late Walter L. and Florence M. (Thoman) Geesey, he was a US Army Veteran of WWII. He was retired from Precision Components, and had also worked for its predecessors, Allis Chalmers Corporation and the S. Morgan Smith Company.
Mr. Geesey is survived by two sons, Rick Geesey, and his wife Deb of Boyertown, and Bob Geesey, and his wife Beth of Dover; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Geesey of Dover. He was also preceded in death by a son, Tim Geesey.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019