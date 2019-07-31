Resources
Robert L. Hamilton Jr.


1931 - 2019
Robert L. Hamilton Jr. Obituary
Robert L. Hamilton, Jr.

Red Lion - Robert L. Hamilton Jr. 88, of Red Lion, passed away July 26, 2019.Robert was born on July 17, 1931. He was a proud Army and Korean War veteran.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra.He is also survived by his sons, Robert K. Hamilton, Scott Hamilton, Brian Hamilton,and Cory Hamilton and his wife Tracy. His daughters, Bobbi Jo Heikes and her husband Richard, and Lori Hamilton and husband Charles Wolfenberger.. 5 granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 5 great granddaughters and 3 great grandsons. And many nieces and nephews.He was preceeded in death by his daughters, Sherry Abbott and Linda Krumholtz and a sister, Joan Shaffer. Robert donated his body for research so a Celebration of Life will be held at the families' convenience.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019
