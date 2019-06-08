|
Robert L. Hawn
Guyton, GA - Robert Leo Hawn, 70, of Satinwood Road, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, while at Lakeshore SC.
Born January 25, 1949, in York, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Robert L. Hawn and Patricia A. Hawn. Robert was an Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He then served in the U.S. Coast Guard for twenty-seven years. After retiring from the military, Robert joined Gulf Stream, where he was employed as an Aeronautical Electrician.
Surviving are his wife Audrey Lee Hawn; his daughters Laurie Hawn, Nicole Collins, Teresa Hawn, and son Christopher Marino.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The s Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 www. Support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate
