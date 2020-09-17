Robert L. Hilbert, Jr.Dover - Robert L. Hilbert, Jr., 64, entered into rest on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at York Hospital.He was born September 2, 1956 in York. The son of the late Robert L. Hilbert, Sr. and Dorothy M. Frigm.Robert had worked on maintenance for the the York County Bridge Crew. He was a member of the HO Model Railroad Club.A viewing will be 12 noon - 1 pm Monday September 21, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm with the Rev. Barry Yingling officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.Robert is survived by two sisters Melinda S. Dillon and husband Bruce of Dover, Beth A. Hoskin and husband Michael of York, a brother Billy Price and wife Michelle of York, step sisters Yvonne M. (Hake) Garner of York, Lori Hake of York, step brother David Hake of York. He was preceded in death by a brother Glen A. Hilbert and a step brother Steve Hake.