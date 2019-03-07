|
|
Robert L. Humble, Sr.
York - Robert L. Humble, Sr., 71, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at York Hospital.
A viewing will be held from 3-5:00 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with full military honors presented by Dallastown American Legion Post 605 Honor Guard at 4:45 PM. Private ennichement will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Born February 23, 1948 in Vernal, Utah; a son of the late Robert S. and Annie (Oldaker) Humble, he retired from Johnson Controls, Inc. in 2010 after 36 years of service. Mr. Humble was a member of Dallastown American Legion and West York VFW Post 8951. Bob enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time at the beach. He was a US Army veteran of The Vietnam War.
Mr. Humble is survived by two sons, Robert L. Humble, Jr. and wife Julie Schimmel of Indianapolis, IN and Michael A. Humble of Boca Raton, FL; a daughter, Amy S. Kauffman of York; a granddaughter, Jade A. Humble-Schimmel; his companion, Carrie Page of York; one brother, Ronnie Humble of Texarkana, TX; and three sisters, Loyce Baldwin of Harrison, AR, Billie Teague of Tyler, TX and Ronda Gilford of Tacoma, WA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019