1/
Robert L. Keister Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Keister, Sr.

Dover - Robert L. Keister, Sr., 82, entered into rest at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Esther M. (Keefer) Keister of Manchester.

Born November 1, 1938 in York, Robert was a son of the late Jesse W. and Vada S. (Cave) Keister, Sr.

He retired following 25 years of service for Leon E. Wintermyer where he was a truck driver.

Robert enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and watching the boats at the inlet.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; three daughters; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son and six siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Suburban Memorial Gardens, 3825 Bull Rd., Dover. For everyone's health and safety, it is requested that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved