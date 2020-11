Robert L. Keister, Sr.Dover - Robert L. Keister, Sr., 82, entered into rest at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Esther M. (Keefer) Keister of Manchester.Born November 1, 1938 in York, Robert was a son of the late Jesse W. and Vada S. (Cave) Keister, Sr.He retired following 25 years of service for Leon E. Wintermyer where he was a truck driver.Robert enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and watching the boats at the inlet.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; three daughters; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son and six siblings.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Suburban Memorial Gardens, 3825 Bull Rd., Dover. For everyone's health and safety, it is requested that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.