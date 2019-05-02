Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Apostles
1850 Marietta Ave
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster - Robert L. Miller, 83, entered God's eternal care on Saturday 27 April 2019. He was born in Mitchell County, NC, the son of the late J. Wesley and M. Alice (Morefield) Miller. He would have celebrated 64 years of marriage with his beloved wife Shirley (Bosley) Miller in June.

Robert is also survived by his three children - Sandra J. Miller (Frank Menniti) of Mystic, CT; Jeffrey R. Miller (Marie) of Bailey, NC; and David S. Miller of Lancaster; four grandchildren - Peter and Christina Menniti, Jason Stella and Janice Miller; and his siblings - William, Walter, Jane, Betty and Nancy. He was predeceased by his sister Mary.

He graduated from Susquehannock High School Glen Rock in 1953 and then served two years in the US Army. He subsequently worked in manufacturing positions, lastly at DeWalt in Lancaster. Robert also completed studies at the Penn State University York campus. For nearly a quarter of a century, he enjoyed serving the area's woodworkers and craftsmen as the owner/operator of Bob Miller Tools. Robert was a long-time member of the Church of Apostles and served in many capacities in the service of our Lord.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday 25 May 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Church of Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave. Lancaster, PA. The family will be available at 1:00 pm and after the service in the main narthex. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name be addressed to the Church of Apostles. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DeBordSnyder.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019
