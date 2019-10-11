Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert L. Moffitt Jr. Obituary
Robert L. Moffitt, Jr.

Spring Grove -

Robert L. "Bobby" Moffitt, Jr., 39, entered into rest with the Lord on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at York Hospital.

He was born July 6, 1980 in York. The son of Robert L. and Joyce A. (Richards) Moffitt of Spring Grove.

Bobby worked as a bus driver and was a clock smith repairing clocks. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a graduate of the York Clock and Watch Institute. Bobby enjoyed fishing and hanging out with friends and family.

A viewing will be held from 4-6 pm today Saturday October 12, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York. A funeral service will follow at 6pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Including his parents, Bobby is also survived by a sister Rebecca L. Heston and husband Joshua of Thomasville, two nephews Tyler and Wyatt, a paternal grandmother Joyce M. Moffitt and a maternal grandmother Doris Schnetzka.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 1500 Paxton Street Suite 101, Harrisburg PA 17104.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
