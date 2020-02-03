|
Robert L. Myers
York - Robert L. Myers, 91, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.
Robert was born in York, son of the late Luther and Lottie Myers, and husband of 65 years to Joanne F. Myers.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by five children, Kenneth Myers, Photographer, of Spring Grove, Vivian Myers of Haymarket, VA, Eric Myers of York, Lois Klingaman of York, and Jessica; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Myers of York. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Oster and a sister, Marion Burtner.
Robert was a U.S. Army Sergeant during WWII. He was a Physics Teacher and Head Track and Cross-Country Coach for Central York High School. Robert was a member of Advent Lutheran Church as well as the York Hiking Club, Hawk Gunning Club, Penn State Alumni Association, PSEA-NEA, and the Pleasureville American Legion Post 799.
Following cremation, there will be a private burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February, 15 at 2:00 PM in the sanctuary of Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market Street, followed by a Celebration of Life in the church fellowship hall from 2:30-4:00.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Health Children's Hospital, 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033 https://childrens.pennstatehealth.org/community/give
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020