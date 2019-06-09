Services
Robert L. Naylor Sr.


Robert L. Naylor, Sr.

MANCHESTER - Robert L. Naylor, Sr., 76, of Manchester, passed away at 10:25 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Janet M. (Shaver) Naylor.

Robert was born November 7, 1942 in Texas, Maryland and was the son of the late Walter and Margaret (Ford) Gover.

He retired in 1999 from Industrial Chemical Company in Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition to his wife, Janet, Robert is survived by his son, Robert Naylor, Jr. and his wife Helen of Lewes, Delaware; his daughter, Joan Hannah and her husband Richard of Red Lion, PA; 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services and burial for Robert will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Robert please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019
