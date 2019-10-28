Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Robert L. Rehmeyer


1939 - 2019
Robert L. Rehmeyer Obituary
Robert L. Rehmeyer

York - YORK- Robert L. Rehmeyer, 79, died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Country Meadows, Trolley Rd. He was the husband of the late Carolyn J. Rehmeyer, who died on July 28, 2014.

Services for Mr. Rehmeyer will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on October 26, 1939 in York, he was the son of the late Daniel B. and Iva C. (Herbst) Rehmeyer. Robert was a tool grinder for Caterpillar and was also a clock and watch maker for over 20 years.

Mr. Rehmeyer served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years and eleven months. He was a member of Zwingli U.C.C. in East Berlin. Robert was an avid fisherman who enjoyed both fresh water and salt water fishing.

Mr. Rehmeyer is survived by two sons, Ben Rehmeyer and his wife, Jamie of Spring Grove and Jay Rehmeyer and his wife, Penny of East Berlin; three daughters, Jeanette Wooleyhand and her husband, Robert Wayne of Chincoteague Island, VA, Elizabeth Rehmeyer of Thomasville and Cathleen Rehmeyer of Thomasville; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zwingli U.C.C., 403 W. King St., East Berlin, PA 17316.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
