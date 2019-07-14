Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Robert L. Rice


1948 - 2019
Dover Twp. - Robert LeRoy Rice, age 71, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 9:10 AM Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Gardens of Gettysburg. He was the husband of Linda D. (Armstrong) Rice.

Born March 31, 1948 in Baltimore County, Maryland, the son of the late Winfield and Mary Virginia (Price) Rice, he was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

A professional truck driver, he was the owner/operator of RL Rice Transportation, in the business of transporting horses, and was retired from S&H Transportation. He was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1032.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Rice is survived by two sons, Edward "Tom" Rice, and his wife Megan, of Glen Rock, and John "Dean" Rice, of Spring Grove; two stepsons, Micah Gardner, of Florida, and Greg Hagbery, and his wife Sarah, of Oregon; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Avery, Malaki, Nevaeh; a sister, Ethel Frazer, of Michigan; his mother-in-law, Elvada "Chris" Boyer, of Dover, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Cole.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019
