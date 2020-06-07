Robert L. Senft II
Stoverstown - Robert L. Senft II, age 61, passed away at York Hospital on June 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Holly M. (Baer) Senft; together they shared over 41 years of marriage.
Robert was born in Hanover on August 16, 1958 and was the son of the late Robert L. Senft and Shirley (Gunnett) Senft and the stepson of the late Mary F. Senft. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1976, worked at Danskin in York for over 30 years and was currently employed at York Hospital. He was a member of St. Paul 's Lutheran Church in Stoverstown, where he sang on the choir for many years. He was also a member of the Spring Grove Alumni Chorus. He was a devoted husband and father and was always involved in his children's lives. He enjoyed coaching baseball and soccer as well as attending dance recitals, musical concerts and band competitions.
In addition to his wife Holly; he is survived by his daughter Hannah Senft of Pittsburgh; his son Nathan Senft and his wife Diana of York; his brother Douglas Senft and his wife Linda; his step-sisters Cindi Terlazzo and her husband John, and Tami Thoman-Pendleton; his sister-in-laws Rena Lambert and Sheila Shonk and her husband Bob as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Following cremation, services are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul 's Lutheran Church Preschool Fund, 4767 Lehman Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.