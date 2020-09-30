Robert L. Shomper
York - Robert L. Shomper, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran on Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Marlene C. (Deibert) Shomper, to whom he was married to for 60 years.
Born on August 8, 1930 in Tower City, he was a son of the late Lester and Esther (Bowman) Shomper. He was a proud veteran for the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. For the next 27 years, he worked as a service manager for AT&T and is a life time employee. During his free time, Robert could be found out on the golf course. He was a past member of the West York Notary Club.
Robert is survived by his sister, Joyce Wollyung and niece, Pat.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
