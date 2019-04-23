|
Robert L. Snelbaker
MECHANICSBURG - Robert L. Snelbaker, 86, entered into rest at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. He was the loving husband of Grace I. (Spahr) Snelbaker. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 5, 2018.
Born July 10, 1932 in Warrington Township, he was a son of the late Levi S. and Annie R. (Crone) Snelbaker.
Robert graduated from Dover High School in 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Robert had 33 years of service for Miller & Norford Co. where he was a foreman.
He attended Hope Grace Brethren in Dillsburg and volunteered at Grace House Food Bank. He enjoyed woodworking and needlepoint.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Carla I. Coots and husband, Scottie Lamar of Ridgeville, SC and a brother, Donald Snelbaker of Wellsville. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Gerald Snelbaker.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are invited to attend Robert's memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 and the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hope Grace Brethren Church, 110 Old York Rd., Dillsburg, where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honors. Officiating will be Pastor Andy Moyer. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Grace Brethren Church, 110 Old York Rd., Dillsburg, PA 17019.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019