Robert L. Stein
Robert L. Stein

York - Robert "Bob" L. Stein, 79, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence.

Bob was born in York on May 4, 1941, son of the late Elmer M. and Beulah C. (Hovis) Stein.

Bob graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1959 and then went on to receive a degree in Horticulture from Temple University. He was the owner and manager of Stein's Flower Shop and Garden Center from the 1960's to 2000. He was also the former partner of Queen's Music Plaza in the 1970's. He then retired from Schaefer's Ore Valley Flower Shop as a Manager. Bob was active in the choir and music for the York Gospel Center and Zion UCC. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacobus as a child.

Bob is survived by his sister, Linda S. Gerber and her husband, James of York; his nephew, Erik T. Gerber of North York; and his great niece, who was the love of his life, Kendal Gerber.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor Thomas Kiepert officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Salem Union Cemetery in Jacobus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 6th Ave, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
