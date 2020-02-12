|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Thomas
Spring Grove - Robert "Bob" L. Thomas, 84, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at York Hospital. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Clark E. and Blanche M. (Toomey) Thomas. His wife, Yvonne "Bonnie" M. Thomas, passed away on January 9, 2009.
Bob worked as a supervisor of the Meat Department at Darrenkamp's. He served in the US Army National Guard and was a member of the Lancaster American Legion and the AmVets Post #19.
He is survived by his children, Brian L. Thomas and Donna L. Glatfelter (Scott); his step-children, Penny A. Binkley (Charles), William H. Eachus (Cindy) and Terry L. Eachus; two granddaughters, Jenna N. Glatfelter and Alexa M. Glatfelter, sixteen step- grandchildren, twenty-three step-great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Clark E. Thomas, Jr. and Richard C. Thomas. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Cindy Eachus.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020