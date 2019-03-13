|
Robert L. Trimmer
York - Robert L. Trimmer, born March 24, 1952, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Jennifer (Dennis) Trimmer.
Bob was born in York and was the son of the late Lawrence Trimmer and Shirley and Richard Emswiler of Florida. Bob retired from Yorktowne Paper Mill.
He will be loved and sadly missed by his wife Jen, his son Robert Trimmer, Jr., three grandchildren, Robby, Kali, and Porshia Trimmer; three step-grandchildren; brothers Larry Trimmer (Donna) of Florida and Terry Trimmer (Tina) of York, and sister Judy Gavlock of York; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Trimmer.
Graveside services will held at 1:00 Friday, March 15 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019