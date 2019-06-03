|
|
Robert L. Wright
Stewartstown - Robert L. "Bob" Wright, 82, of Stewartstown passed away May 30, 2019 at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Carol D. (Scott) Wright with whom recently celebrated 44 years together.
Born to Edmond and Hildred (Moore) Wright, Bob lived to serve others. He served the Baltimore City Police Department- Northern District for 28 years. He then served as a security officer at John Hopkins University for another 14 years. Bob also honorably served his country in the United States Army. Throughout his service, Bob was known to be a kind and gentle soul, and a good man. In his free time, he enjoyed making furniture as a master carpenter for family and friends. He also enjoyed more than 15 cruises, mostly to the Caribbean with his wife. His generous, caring, and kind nature will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by three children Lisa Wright, Christopher Wright and his wife Kate, and Christina Rutheiser and her husband Charles; 4 grandchildren Ashley Dietz, Everett Taylor, and Alexa and Ian Wright; a great-grandson Jaxon Dietz; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brothers Charles Wright and Edmond "Ned" Wright.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Bob's life on Friday June 7, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363 at 2 PM with Pastor Len Hornick officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Stewartstown Area Senior Community Center at P.O. Box 235, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363 in Bob's memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 3, 2019