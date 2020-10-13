1/
Robert L. Zink
Robert L. Zink

York - Robert L. Zink, age 64, of York, died unexpectedly Monday, October 12, 2020 at his residence of natural causes. He was the husband of Kim S. (Jacobs) Zink.

Born January 31, 1956 in York, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Heath) Sweitzer, he had been employed at Tate Manufacturing as a welder and machine operator. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as the New York Yankees.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Zink is survived by two sons, Robert L. Zink, Jr., and Derek Zink, both of York; a daughter, Nichole Howard, of York; grandchildren, including Isaiah Howard; two brothers-in-law, Timothy and Charles Jacobs, both of York; and two sisters-in-law, Lori Kent, and Rhonda Jacobs, both of York. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Zink.

A celebration of Mr. Zink's life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the residence of his father-in-law, 282 Chesapeake Estates, Thomasville. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at this time of unexpected loss.

Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
