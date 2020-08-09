1/1
Robert Lee Gruber
1933 - 2020
Robert Lee Gruber

Myerstown - Robert Lee Gruber, age 86, of Myerstown, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Phoebe Healthcare Center.

He was the son of the late Miles A. and Laura Dietrich Gruber. He was born on December 20, 1933 in Robesonia.

Robert was a 1951 graduate of the Robesonia High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired in 1989 after 33 years of service as a foreman for Carpenter Tech. Robert was a lifetime member of the Myerstown VFW # 6076, lifetime member of the American Legion Post #880 and also a life time member of the Bethel Fire Company. Robert was an avid fisherman and sports fan (Go Phillies!). He loved nature, birdwatching and the outdoors.

In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years Mary Lou (Berkenstock) Gruber and his sister Phyllis Gruber Zillhardt.

Robert is survived by his wife of 17 years Betty Wike (Freeman) Gruber, his son Cory Scott Gruber and his wife Diane of Bernville, two daughters, Terri Lee Groff and her husband Michael of Robesonia and Robin Ann Ulrich and her husband Kevin of Sinking Spring and 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Berks Healthcare Center, 1 Heidelberg Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
