1/1
Reverend Robert Lee Hurley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Robert Lee Hurley

Shrewsbury - Reverend Robert Lee Hurley, 98, was called home on Tuesday, July 14th.

He was a retired Methodist Minister serving parishioners first in West Virginia, and several charges in Maryland. Prior to being ordained he was in construction, a background that helped him leave new buildings and additions at many of the churches he served. He was a graduate of Marshall University and Wesley Theological Seminary. He was a WWII Army Veteran, serving in England.

He was preceded by Tessie Marie, his wife of numerous years, and a son, Warren.

He is survived by a daughter Judy McLean and her husband Ken, two sons Don and Bruce Hurley and his wife Linda Sue; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Viewings will be held on Monday, July 20th from 5:00 - 7:00PM and on Tuesday, July 21st from 10:00 - 11:00AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. A Funeral Service will begin on Tuesday at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, when entering the building.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved