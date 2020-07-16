Reverend Robert Lee HurleyShrewsbury - Reverend Robert Lee Hurley, 98, was called home on Tuesday, July 14th.He was a retired Methodist Minister serving parishioners first in West Virginia, and several charges in Maryland. Prior to being ordained he was in construction, a background that helped him leave new buildings and additions at many of the churches he served. He was a graduate of Marshall University and Wesley Theological Seminary. He was a WWII Army Veteran, serving in England.He was preceded by Tessie Marie, his wife of numerous years, and a son, Warren.He is survived by a daughter Judy McLean and her husband Ken, two sons Don and Bruce Hurley and his wife Linda Sue; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.Viewings will be held on Monday, July 20th from 5:00 - 7:00PM and on Tuesday, July 21st from 10:00 - 11:00AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. A Funeral Service will begin on Tuesday at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, when entering the building.