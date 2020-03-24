Services
Robert Lewis "Bob" Sprenkle


1932 - 2020
York, PA - Robert Lewis "Bob" Sprenkle, 87 of York, PA, died at Manor Care Kingston Court in York, PA on March 24, 2020. He was the husband of Virginia Lee (Hileman) Sprenkle with whom he observed their 49th wedding anniversary on May 10, 2019.

Born April 11, 1932 in Red Lion, PA, he was the son of the late Sterling and Sarah (Olp) Sprenkle.

Bob was a graduate of Red Lion High School and retired as an Inspector for Continental Wire and Cable, Inc. following 35 years of employment.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his two children, Robert L. Sprenkle of Stewartstown, PA and Valerie J. Sprenkle of Harrisburg, PA, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laine Sprenkle.

A private graveside service will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A. of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
