1/
Robert Luckenbaugh
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Luckenbaugh

McSherrystown - Robert "Bob" Luckenbaugh, 87 of McSherrystown, met his Lord while on vacation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Courthouse, NJ. He was the loving husband of Josephine "Josie" (Brown) Luckenbaugh; together they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on September 1st.

Born May 21, 1933 in Glen Rock, he was a son of the late Charles H., Sr. and Ada Mae (Strausbaugh) Luckenbaugh.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Judy Funke and her husband Chris of Austin, TX, Ron Luckenbaugh and his companion Louise Koller of Hanover, Randy Luckenbaugh of McSherrystown, Jeanne Fermier and her husband Steve of York; six grandchildren, Angela and her husband Wade, Erika, Courtney, Jeremy, Ryan and his wife Samantha, Logan and three great grandchildren, Ty, Anya and Alex.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles H. Luckenbaugh Jr., Loretta J. Lightner and Richard L. Luckenbaugh.

A public memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Luckenbaugh will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA with Pastors M. David Kiel and Faye Snyder officiating. It is essential that guests arrive to the church between 10:25 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to be seated promptly in the sanctuary at a safe social distance. Masks will also be required to enter the church. There will only be two entrances open to the church. The first is the Porte-Cochere entrance off Chestnut St. The second entrance is the double glass doors at the rear of the church. You are urged to use St. Matthew's parking lot at the rear of the church between the alley and Frederick St. Wetzel Funeral Home attendants will be there to guide you. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Burial will be in private in Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, Glen Rock.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church at the address listed above.

To share memories of Robert "Bob" Luckenbaugh and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved