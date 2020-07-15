Robert Luckenbaugh
McSherrystown - Robert "Bob" Luckenbaugh, 87 of McSherrystown, met his Lord while on vacation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Courthouse, NJ. He was the loving husband of Josephine "Josie" (Brown) Luckenbaugh; together they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on September 1st.
Born May 21, 1933 in Glen Rock, he was a son of the late Charles H., Sr. and Ada Mae (Strausbaugh) Luckenbaugh.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Judy Funke and her husband Chris of Austin, TX, Ron Luckenbaugh and his companion Louise Koller of Hanover, Randy Luckenbaugh of McSherrystown, Jeanne Fermier and her husband Steve of York; six grandchildren, Angela and her husband Wade, Erika, Courtney, Jeremy, Ryan and his wife Samantha, Logan and three great grandchildren, Ty, Anya and Alex.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles H. Luckenbaugh Jr., Loretta J. Lightner and Richard L. Luckenbaugh.
A public memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Luckenbaugh will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA with Pastors M. David Kiel and Faye Snyder officiating. It is essential that guests arrive to the church between 10:25 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to be seated promptly in the sanctuary at a safe social distance. Masks will also be required to enter the church. There will only be two entrances open to the church. The first is the Porte-Cochere entrance off Chestnut St. The second entrance is the double glass doors at the rear of the church. You are urged to use St. Matthew's parking lot at the rear of the church between the alley and Frederick St. Wetzel Funeral Home attendants will be there to guide you. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Burial will be in private in Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, Glen Rock.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
To share memories of Robert "Bob" Luckenbaugh and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
