Robert Luther "Bob" Gay, Sr.Dover, PA - Robert Luther "Bob" Gay, Sr., 83 of Dover, PA, died at York Hospital on July 25, 2020. He was the husband of Lorraine Lois (Rizzi) Gay with whom he observed their 62nd wedding anniversary on April 26, 2020.Born July 1, 1937 in Vinco, Cambria County, PA, he was the son of the late Amelia (Bombaugh) and Walmer T. Gay, III.Bob was a 1955 graduate of East Conemaugh Twp. High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.At a young age, Bob and his two brothers Homer and Ted were introduced to music by their parents, who formed a Southern Gospel group called "The Singing Gays". Music stayed a part of his life, as he was an accomplished fiddler who played "back-up" fiddle for many well-known southern gospel and country music artists in Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry.Bob eventually found his way to York with his wife Lorraine and was employed for many years at York Graphic Services. He later entered the construction field and eventually became a cost estimator/expeditor for various construction companies in the York, Adams and Dauphin county area. During that time, he also joined his younger brother Homer's family music ministry called "The Christian Diplomats". With a strong and vocal faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Bob eventually left the construction field to start Bob Gay Ministries. He ministered until recently when his health would not allow him to travel anymore.Bob was a long-time member of Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, where he served in many ministries over the years. Whether his church, youth sports, community events or civic organizations, Bob was always active and engaged. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by five sons, Robert L. "Tike" Gay, Jr. and his wife Deb of Shermans Dale, PA, Barry K. Gay and his wife Kathy of York, PA, Larry K. Gay and his wife Jane of York, PA, Brian L. Gay of Dover, PA and his companion Melisa Wolf of Manchester, PA and Rodger D. Gay and his wife, Ann of New Cumberland, PA; his nine grandchildren, Andrew, Sam, Dan and wife Sarah, Lauren, Morgan, Joey, Tyler and wife Tara, Austin and Brayden; two great grandchildren, Adelyn and Judah; a brother, Homer Gay of Nanty Glo, PA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to the Covid19 restrictions on funerals, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA with the Rev. Kevin T. Shively, officiating. Friends and guests should meet at the entrance to the cemetery by 10:45 am Thursday. Military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St. York, PA 17404 or the Family Promise of York, 221 W. Phila. St., Suite 600, York, PA 17401.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.