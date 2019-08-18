|
Robert M. Nonemaker
York - Robert "Bob" M. Nonemaker, 81, passed on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Joann H. (Pfeifer) Nonemaker, sharing 32 years of marriage.
Bob was born in York on October 14, 1937, son of the late Wilbur and Edna Nonemaker. He was lovingly raised by his father and step mother, Pauline (Zinn) Nonemaker following the death of his mother.
Bob graduated from York High School, Class of 1955. He retired as a supervisor from GTE Sylvania. He was a member of Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two daughters, Roxanne Grove and her husband, Gregg of Windsor and Sherry Weisheit of Rising Sun, MD; step son, Jeffrey L. Diven and his wife, Theresa R. of Sumter, SC; step daughter, Kathy Reever and her husband, Rodger of York; seven grandchildren, Jason Stein and his wife, Amy, Taylor Waltersdorff and her husband, Cory, Meaghan Comegna, Christian Weisheit, Danielle Godfrey and her husband, Rory, Kylee Reever, and Heather Witmer; seven great grandchildren; and his sister, Maryann Kinard of Haines City, FL. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Jim, and Ray Nonemaker; and a sister, June Herrold.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church, 82 Old Church Lane, York, with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church, 82 Old Church Lane, York 17406 or to Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349 or to PA Caring for K-9's, 910-J Hanover Street, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019