Robert M. Smeltzer
Hellam Township - Robert M. "Bobby" Smeltzer, age 68, of Hellam Township, died peacefully, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in York on January 8, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Emma (Deitz) Smeltzer.
Bobby was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church. He was a bus boy and waiter for the former Grants Restaurant. He enjoyed activities at Bell Socialization Services. Bobby also enjoyed word search books, coloring, IPad activities, and snacking on his favorite treat, red licorice.
Bobby is survived by his brothers Larry Smeltzer, and his wife Carol of Hanover, Meredith "Marty" Smeltzer of York, his sister Kimberly Nace, and her husband Mark of Hellam Township, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles, John, and Ray Smeltzer, and his sisters Mary Ann Smeltzer and Beulah Blevins.
A private graveside service in Highmount Cemetery to celebrate Bobby's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Bobby's memory may be made to Bell Socialization Services, Inc., 160 South George Street, York, PA 17401 (www.bellsocialization.com).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.