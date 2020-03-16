Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Robert M. Strickler


1936 - 2020
Robert M. Strickler Obituary
Robert M. Strickler

York - SERVICE REVISIONS: Services for Attorney Robert M. Strickler, who died February 21, 2020, are now PRIVATE and limited to family. There will be no visitations on Friday, March 20th and Saturday, March 21st. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be planned at a later date.

The memorial service at Eastminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 21st will be Live Streamed. The link to the service is http://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1059341 and will be active on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. for the masonic service followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. The link will also be available on Bob's tribute page at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com following the service.

This is extremely hard for the Strickler family who so appreciate all the love and support from their friends and community with Bob's passing. The family is grateful that technology will enable you to be a part of the experience as we remember and cherish a wonderful man, a friend, a family member, and a leader in our community who will be missed.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
