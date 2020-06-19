Robert M. Wetzel
Robert M. Wetzel

Oxford Twp. - Robert M. Wetzel, age 85, of Oxford Township, New Oxford, died at 12:44 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the York Hospital. He was the husband of Bonnie J. (Gibble) Wetzel.

Born October 5, 1934 in York, he was a son of the late Palmer and Nettie (Wagner) Wetzel. He retired as a Teacher from York Suburban School District and was a member of First Church of the Brethren, the Lion's Club of Kreutz Creek, and was a Scoutmaster for Troop #20.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Wetzel is survived by two sons, Robert J. Wetzel, and his wife Jennifer, of Wheeling, West Virginia, and Andrew J. Wetzel, of Harrisburg; and two grandchildren, Haley and Lauren Wetzel. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wetzel.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in New Fairview Church of Brethren Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabethtown College Development Office, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
