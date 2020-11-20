1/1
Robert Miller
Robert Miller

York - Robert K. Miller "Bob", 60, of York went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

Born June 13, 1960 in Lancaster to his late birth parents Robert and Sally Patricia Bemis (Kopp). Bob was adopted and happily raised by his parents Ruthanna and the late Robert Miller.

A longtime resident of York, Bob touched many lives. Bob loved spending time with family, watching Nascar and the Philadelphia Eagles. He also enjoyed the mountains and the ocean. Bob had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh. He was strong, yet sensitive and had a loving heart. Most of all he loved God and was a longtime member of Starview United Church of Christ in Mt. Wolf.

In addition to his mother Ruthanna, Bob will be missed by three brothers; four children; two step children; several grandchildren and many other family and friends.

A service will be held on Saturday, 11/21 at 10:00AM at Starview UCC. Space is limited and masks are required. Flowers, condolences or contributions can be sent to Starview Untied Church of Christ in care of Bob Miller's Family.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
