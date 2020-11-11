Robert N. OsmolinskiSpringettsbury Twp. - Robert N. Osmolinski, age 91, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 3:40 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Dorothy (Causer) Osmolinski.Born September 10, 1929 in Gallitzin, he was one of twelve children of the late John and Rosella (Kordell) Osmolinski. He was a US Army Veteran who served during the Korean War, and was retired as a Journeyman Machinist and Maintenance Supervisor for DiTech York, Inc.In addition to his wife, Mr. Osmolinski is survived by two sons, James D. Osmolinski, of Airville, and Donald L. Osmolinski, and his wife Roxanne, of York; three grandchildren, Matt, David, and Melissa; a step granddaughter, Amy; two great grandchildren, Parker and Brantley; and two step great grandchildren, Avery and Addison.A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.