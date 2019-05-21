Robert N. Zirkle



Manchester Twp - Robert N. Zirkle, age 78, of Manchester Township, York, died at 5:50 AM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services - Kingston Court. He was the husband of Kathryn D. (Lee) Zirkle.



Born January 3, 1941 in York, he was a son of the late Joseph E. Zirkle and Emma (Kefauver) Zirkle Sweitzer. He was retired from Preston Trucking, and was the former owner of Zirkle's Sunoco Station. He also served in the US Navy from 1958-1961. He was a member of Capital Area Campers, Shiloh American Legion Post # 791, and Teamsters Local 776.



In addition to his wife of 54 years, Mr. Zirkle is survived by three sons, Steven A. Hertz, and his wife Ellen, of Mifflintown, Kerry W. Zirkle, and his wife Renee, of York, and Matthew A. Zirkle, and his companion Megan Mahoney, of York; two grandchildren, Chad and Bret Zirkle; a brother, Joseph E. "Ed" Zirkle II of Manchester; and three sisters, Shirley Haugh, Charlene Graffius, and Sandra Evans all of York. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Gable.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Stanley Reep, Pastor of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens, with flag presentation by the York County Veteran's Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 21, 2019