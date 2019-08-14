|
Robert Ogurcak
York - Robert John Ogurcak, age 78, passed away at home while with his family on Sunday August 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Marilyn A. (Henry) Ogurcak; together they shared over 53 years of marriage.
Bob was born in Lebanon on February 15, 1941 and was the son of the late Steve and Anna Marie (Baal) Ogurcak. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged. He retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1997. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports. He was a member of the Hellam VFW and volunteered for Special Olympics and the Veterans Administration.
In addition to his wife Marilyn, he is survived by his son Robert Ogurcak and his wife Amy and his daughter Suzanne Good and her husband Doug and his 4 grandchildren Lauren and Carly Ogurcak and Chloe and Allie Good. He is also survived by his brothers Tom and Steve Ogurcak.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 with Rev. Chester P. Snyder officiating and military honors will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard to begin the service. Interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Special Olympics of York County, 400 Mulberry St., York PA 17403 or to a veteran's association of your choice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019