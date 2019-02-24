|
Robert P. McCormick
Seven Valleys - Robert P. (Bob) McCormick, 61, of Seven Valleys, PA, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.
Born in Beth Page, NY, he was the son of the late Rodney and Joan (Kaminsky) McCormick. Bob was a 1975 graduate of Emmaus High School in Allentown, PA. He went on to receive a degree in chemical engineering from Lehigh University in 1979. After starting his career at AMP, Inc., Bob was subsequently employed by Kydex, York Wallcoverings, and most recently Advanced Thermal Batteries in Westminster, MD. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
In addition to his wife, Tara, with whom he celebrated 24 years of marriage, he is survived by four children; Nolan McCormick, Olivia McCormick, Maxwell McCormick, and Todd McCormick, as well as one granddaughter. Additionally, Bob is survived by two brothers, Rod McCormick (Barbara) of Philadelphia, PA, and Donald McCormick (Gail) of Pauline, SC, a sister, Joan Miller (Bill) of Inverness, FL, and 19 nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019