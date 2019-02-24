Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. McCormick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert P. McCormick Obituary
Robert P. McCormick

Seven Valleys - Robert P. (Bob) McCormick, 61, of Seven Valleys, PA, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.

Born in Beth Page, NY, he was the son of the late Rodney and Joan (Kaminsky) McCormick. Bob was a 1975 graduate of Emmaus High School in Allentown, PA. He went on to receive a degree in chemical engineering from Lehigh University in 1979. After starting his career at AMP, Inc., Bob was subsequently employed by Kydex, York Wallcoverings, and most recently Advanced Thermal Batteries in Westminster, MD. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

In addition to his wife, Tara, with whom he celebrated 24 years of marriage, he is survived by four children; Nolan McCormick, Olivia McCormick, Maxwell McCormick, and Todd McCormick, as well as one granddaughter. Additionally, Bob is survived by two brothers, Rod McCormick (Barbara) of Philadelphia, PA, and Donald McCormick (Gail) of Pauline, SC, a sister, Joan Miller (Bill) of Inverness, FL, and 19 nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.

www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.