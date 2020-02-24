|
|
Robert P. "Bob" O'Brien
Waterville - Robert P. "Bob" O'Brien, 83, of Waterville, formerly of York PA and Yonkers, New York, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
He was married to the former Irene V. (Untener), who survives, in 1957.
Bob was born on June 5, 1936 in Yonkers, NY and was the son of the late Francis X. and Anna (Murphy) O'Brien. He graduated from Commerce High School, Yonkers, in 1954. He worked for Phelps Dodge Corp. and then Wolverine Tube from which he retired after many years of service. Bob was a member of the St. Luke's Church of Jersey Shore, PA and a former member of St Patrick's Church, York, PA and the Elks. Bob was a guiding factor in the growth of the York County chapter of Special Olympics helping it become the success it is today by serving as the County Coordinator for 14 years. In recognition for his service, he was honored by the York Sertoma club as the Man of the Year for 3 years. Before moving to York, PA, Bob was recognized as an outstanding fast pitch softball player in Yonkers, NY and played for the Gene Krupa Allstars and many other winning teams. In his younger years in NY, he enjoyed playing basketball and spending time at the Southside Athletic Club. He enjoyed golfing, watching the Hallmark channel, and smoking his cigar.
In addition to his loving wife, Irene, he is survived by one son; Bobby O'Brien of York, PA, three daughters; Colleen Carpenter of Croton, NY, Noreen Duppstadt (Art) of York, PA and Sharon O. Melhorn (Mark) of Red Lion, PA., 6 grandchildren, 5 residing in NY and Brooke Cioffi of Williamsport, PA. Five great-grandchildren as well as 4 granddogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter; Irene M. Knapp and two brothers; William and Frank O'Brien.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to National .
Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, PA.
Send Condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020