Robert Paul Farrell
Robert Paul Farrell

York - Robert Paul Farrell, a retired Production Manager for Osram Sylvania, followed his late wife Christine M. Farrell into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Paul is survived by his sons, Sean Patrick Farrell of Richmond, VA and Christopher Paul Farrell of York, PA; his daughter in law, Christina M. Farrell (née Sneeringer) of York, PA; his grandson, Conor Patrick Farrell of York, PA as well as his beloved and faithful companion, Bella the Yorkie mix.

Paul was born on April 3, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, the only child of the late Robert P. Farrell and Elizabeth M. Farrell (née Cavan). After graduating from St. John's College High School in Washington D.C. in 1971, Paul went on to attend Notre Dame University in South Bend, IN.

A viewing will be held 9am-10am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the atrium at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St., York, PA. Rev. Fr. John Kuchinski will officiate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Paul will be laid to rest in Mt. Rose Cemetery next to his late wife.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St., York, PA 17401, or York County SPCA 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
