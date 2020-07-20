1/1
Robert Perkins
Robert Perkins

York - Robert E. Perkins, age 61, passed away suddenly, at York Hospital on July 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Julie Ann (Sheaffer) Perkins; together they shared over 32 years of marriage.

Bob was born in San Diego CA on February 4, 1959 and was the son of the late James R. Perkins and Maxine A. (Booth) Perkins. He graduated from Tate High School in Pensacola FL and proudly served his country in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. He was a machine operator for Altium Packaging in York for over 20 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife Julie, he is survived by his sisters Belinda Christie, Cindy Perkins and Oneita Yuhasz; his brother James Perkins and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia PA 19123.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com








Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
