Robert R. Merkert
Dover - Robert R. Merkert, 83, entered into rest at 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Nadean I. (Klinedinst) Merkert. The couple celebrated 61 years of marriage on November 20, 2019.
Born October 8, 1936 in Dover Township, he was a son of the late Wilbur E. and Isabelle (Shue) Merkert.
Robert was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
He was a member of New Creation Community Church; Dover Lions Club; Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, Dover; Dover Ambulance Club; F & AM Lodge #266; and Shiloh American Legion Post 791. Robert was also a former Dover Borough council president.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Merkert and Michael Merkert of Dover; six grandchildren, Eric Kendig, Brett Kendig, Kelsey Kendig, Duncan Merkert, Logan Merkert and Madelyn Merkert; and two great grandchildren, Aedric and Sulivan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Kendig and brother, Ronald Merkert.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's memorial service at 7 p.m. and the visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Rd., Dover where veteran's honors will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Kurt Herzberg. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, you will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing if you plan on attending. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Lions Club, 2551 Deep Hollow Rd, Dover, PA 17315.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.