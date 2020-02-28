|
Robert R. Slaugh
York - Robert R. Slaugh, age 87, of York, died at 9:13 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Eva Mae (Sell) Slaugh with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on January 12th.
Born September 26, 1932 in Reading, a son of the late Richard and Miriam (Hamaker) Slaugh, he was a 1950 graduate of North York High School. He lived in North York for many years and, after getting married, moved to Manchester where he lived for 58 years. He served in the Army during the Korean War and retired from Bunzel (formerly Jedco) Corporation, after 30 years of employment. Mr. Slaugh was a member Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester where he taught Sunday School and was a very active volunteer for many church activities. He was a lifetime member of the Hawk Gunning Club, and a Lions Club member for 40 years, most recently in the Susquehanna Lions Club where he served as Secretary. He was also a member of the White Rose Square Dance Club. He was a volunteer at SpiriTrust Lutheran, the Village at Kelly. He enjoyed puzzles and coloring.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Slaugh is survived by two daughters, Debra A. Wilkins of York, and Karen M. Myers, and her husband Patrick, of the Philippines; seven grandchildren, Justin, Travis, Mandy, Emily, Katie, Anna, and Ted; six great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Slaugh of York.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, with his Pastor, The Rev. James O. Parker, officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow. Private burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020