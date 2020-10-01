1/
Robert Rutledge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Rutledge

Spring Grove - Robert "Skeeter" Rutledge passed on into the next life on September 28, 2020 at 5:12 am at his home in Southern York County. He was 58 years old. Born to Irene & Edward Ellsworth Rutledge, he graduated from North Harford High School and worked at Harford County Landfill - Scarborough for 30+ years. He was able to retire and live out the rest of his life on his farm doing what he loved most; driving his tractors, making hay and watching his animals. He was a loving and cherished husband, brother, uncle and great-uncle. He was compassionate to all of God's creatures and a smile was always on his face.

He is predeceased by his mother, Irene Rutledge; father, Edward Ellsworth Rutledge; aunt, Laura Hazel Rutledge and uncle, Robert Rutledge.

He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Jacquelyn Lee Rutledge; sisters, Irene and husband, David Streett of Street, Md; Joyce Sitzes of Street, Md; sister-in-law, Judith and husband, Glenn Ingold of Bel Air, Md; nieces, Jacquelyn and husband, William Lee; Lisa and husband, Will Wallace; nephew, Adam Sitzes; great nieces, Kaitlin Lee and Heather King; great nephews, Liam Lee and Justin King and numerous animal children.

Services are being held privately by the family under direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, his wife asks that donations be made in his honor, to The Visiting Nurses Association of Hanover and Spring Grove.

His family would like to thank all individuals who have been supportive and uplifting during this time.

Gone, but never forgotten!

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved