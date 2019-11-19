|
Robert S. Bolton
York - Robert S. Bolton, 79, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., York, with Pastor Lee Nanfelt officiating. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019