Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ValleyView Alliance Church
200 Alliance Ave.
York, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ValleyView Alliance Church
200 Alliance Ave.
York, PA
York - Robert S. Bolton, 79, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., York, with Pastor Lee Nanfelt officiating. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
