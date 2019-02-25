|
|
Robert S. Boyce
York - Robert S. Boyce, 93, was called home to his Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Juniper Village at Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Miriam A. (Spahr) Boyce to whom he was married for 63 years before her passing on October 2, 2016.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. Officiating the service is Robert's son-in-law, Pastor Joe Matthews. Viewings will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. Burial will be held in Quarryville Cemetery, 685 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.
Born on January 20, 1926, in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Melvin C., Sr. and Mary H. (Stively) Boyce. Robert grew up most of his life on his parent's dairy farm. He later joined the Army and served his country in the Korean War. He attended Penn State University and graduated with a Bachelors in Agriculture.
Robert worked as a Lab Technician for Agway and then as a salesman at Metropolitan Life. After his retirement in 1991, he spent much time faithfully caring for his wife until her death from Alzheimer's, while still remaining active in the church and with the Gideons International. For the last 12 years of his life, he resided in a total of three nursing homes in York and Lancaster, PA. Even after he and his wife had to go to separate nursing homes, he continued to visit her as much as possible. He was a unique individual and was kind in many ways. Robert was well-loved by the other residents and staff, as well as his family. He remained active to the end, participating in all activities and Bible Studies. He was a member of the Second Church of the Brethren in York, the West York Gideons Society, Valley Grange #1360 and did maintenance for the Lehman Center.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Marianne Matthews and her husband, Joe of Harrisburg; a son, Stephen C. Boyce of York; two grandchildren, Amanda Sickler and her husband, Andrew and Geoffrey Matthews; two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Joyelle Sickler; a brother, Melvin Boyce, Jr. and his wife, Nancy, and 5 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by three sisters, Patricia Shunk, Beatrice Schreiber, and Mary Boyce.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons Society at Gideons.org. Condolences can be sent on HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019