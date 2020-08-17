Robert S. Jones
Dover - Robert S. Jones, 86, passed Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Joan M. (Carper) Jones, his wife of 68 years.
Robert was born September 10, 1933, in Hopewell Twp., the son of the late George E. and Naomi A. Jones.
Robert retired as a daytime supervisor from Rapid Transit, and enjoyed the outdoors by camping, hunting, fishing, and boating.
In addition to his wife Joan, Robert is survived by his children, Victoria J. Jones and her husband Timothy Gray of Harrisburg, Donald R. Jones and his wife Rochelle of Dover, and Nancy L. Altland of Spring Grove, and two half-sisters, Darlene and Miriam. He was predeceased by a grandson, Donald R. Jones, II.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. The family requests that there be no flowers. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.