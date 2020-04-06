Services
1927 - 2020
Dover - Robert S. Limbert, 92, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Dorothy L. (Rauhauser) Limbert, Dover.

Mr. Limbert was born in Bedford County, September 8, 1927, son of the late Rev. Roy W. and Maude (Koontz) Limbert; and stepmother, Rose (Zeigler) Limbert.

Robert served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He was employed by the former Walker Clothing Store, and later for Caterpillar for 35 1/2 years.

He was an active member of Shiloh United Church of Christ as well as served as a Sunday School Teacher for 50 years and was a member of the Shiloh Lions Club.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Robert A. Limbert and his wife, Steph, Steven D. Limbert and his wife, Heidi; a daughter, Lynne M. (Limbert) Bechtel and her husband, Jon; nine grandchildren, Nathan and Michael Limbert, Della Limbert, Carrie (Limbert) Olena and her husband, Brad, Ivy Limbert, Matthew Bechtel and his wife, Kelli, Jennifer (Bechtel) Walker and her husband, Eric, David Bechtel and his wife, Emily and Andrew Bechtel. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy W. Limbert and a sister, Helen M. (Limbert) Renda.

Burial will be private, with a memorial service held at a later date, due to Covid-19 precautions.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
