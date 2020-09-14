Robert S. Webb
Dover - Robert S. Webb, 87, entered into rest at 3:13 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran - Village at Sprenkle Drive in York. He was the loving husband of Carol E. (Kitzmiller) Webb. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 25, 2020.
Born December 28, 1932 in Hillsville, Virginia, Robert was a son of the late Clarence and Clara E. (White) Webb.
He graduated from Dover High School in 1952 and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He retired in 1998 from Lehigh Cement, formerly Medusa Cement, where he worked as a quality control specialist for nearly 50 years.
Robert attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover. He was a member of Sand Run Hunting Camp in Sullivan County and Shiloh American Legion Post 791. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Robin L. Covington and husband, Derek of Chesterfield, VA; Eileen D. Christenson and husband, Curt of York, Lee E. Webb and wife, Jody of Emigsville and Terri J. Conklin and husband, Martin of Surry, VA; seven grandchildren, Colin(Shannon) Covington, Taylor Covington, Ryan(Ashley) Christenson, Alyx Christenson, Curtis Conklin, Carter Conklin and Hunter Conklin; two great grandchildren, Hunter Shope and Colton Conklin; a sister, Ethel Stuckey of Dover; and a brother, James Webb of York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Miller and MaryLou Morningstar.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, October 9th at Cousler Park, Pavilion C off Church Rd. near the basketball courts. Visitation at 10:00 am, Service at 10:45 followed by a Covid friendly box lunch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
