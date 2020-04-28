|
|
Robert Shealer
Springettsbury Twp. - Robert M. Shealer, age 74, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital at UPMC Memorial in York. He was the loving husband of JoAnn C. (Wright) Shealer; together they shared over 35 years of marriage.
Bob was born in Gettysburg on November 1, 1945 and was the son of the late Robert T. and Jean R. Shealer. He graduated from Gettysburg High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. He worked for Fincor Automation Inc., in York for many years prior to retiring.
In addition to his wife JoAnn; he is survived by his children Mark Davis of York and Stacey Morgan and husband Brett of York; his stepdaughter April Smith and husband Phil of York; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Shealer and wife Jody of Gettysburg.
Cremation services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020