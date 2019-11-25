Services
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
519 Walnut St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-2370
York - Robert T. Rigel, 88, of York passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 24th, 2019. He was born in Manchester Township and raised by the late Lloyd and Cornelia Rigel. Robert attended and graduated from Columbia High School and worked for York International for 37 years. He was a mechanical designer and a driving force in their computer generating software. Robert was a family man who treasured spending time with them. He was also an artist whose creativity was in his woodworking, book writing, and cartoon drawings.

Robert leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Kay Rigel of York; their children, Bob Rigel, companion of Rose Hayes of York and Red Lion, Pam, wife of Chris Kennedy of Apex, NC, Doug, husband of Diane Rigel of York; five grandchildren, Leah, Lonna wife of Clay, Keela, Cory, Laine; two great-grandchildren, George and Henry.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon with a family time of sharing at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November, 28th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
