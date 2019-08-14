|
|
Robert W. Becker
York Township - Robert W. Becker, age 88, of York Township, York, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Norma J. (Ebersole) Abel and the the late Dolores E. (Ehrhart) Becker.
Born May 22, 1931 in Thomasville, a son of the late Robert M. and Mildred (Schellman) Becker, he retired from Kinard Trucking where he worked as a diesel mechanic. Mr. Becker was a member of the Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 and Teamsters Local 430. He was an avid motorcycle rider and an instructor for International Harvester Diesel School for 25 years.
Mr. Becker is survived by a son, David E. Becker of Hanover; two daughters, Sandra M. Pearson of Billings, Montana, and Judith A. Becker of York; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Becker.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019