Robert W. FerreeYork - Robert W. Ferree, age 62, of York, passed away on Wednesday, July 29th 2020. He was dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.Born October 13, 1957 in York, he was the son of the late Kay L. Lease and Victor L. Ferree, Sr. He is survived by his children, granddaughters, brothers and sisters, and many other family members.Robert worked 20+ years at Pfaltzgraff and finished his career at Martin's Potato Chips in 2019. He enjoyed watching the Baltimore Ravens and WWE wrestling. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy.A grave side service with full military honors will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, in York on August 8, 2020 at 10am. Arrive at 9:45 am.